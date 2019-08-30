Bears' Eddy Pineiro: Hits three field goals
Pineiro made all three of his field-goal attempts but did miss an extra-point in the team's preseason finale against the Titans on Thursday.
Pineiro began the game by missing an extra-point, but rebounded to hit three field goals from 32, 39 and 35 yards. He's currently the only kicker on the roster and thus the presumed starter heading into the regular season. While he's now missed two kicks in preseason action, Pineiro made 11 of 13 total attempts across the four games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...