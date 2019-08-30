Pineiro made all three of his field-goal attempts but did miss an extra-point in the team's preseason finale against the Titans on Thursday.

Pineiro began the game by missing an extra-point, but rebounded to hit three field goals from 32, 39 and 35 yards. He's currently the only kicker on the roster and thus the presumed starter heading into the regular season. While he's now missed two kicks in preseason action, Pineiro made 11 of 13 total attempts across the four games.