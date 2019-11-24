Pineiro converted a pair of field goals along with an extra point in the Bears' 19-14 victory over the Giants on Sunday.

Although it didn't end up hurting the team, Pineiro missed one of his two extra-point attempts, and with his recent struggles, there's always a concern as to whether the Bears continue to keep him on the roster. This was the first time in four weeks that he scored more than two fantasy points, making him a player who's difficult to trust in fantasy lineups.