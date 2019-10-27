Pineiro made three of five field-goal attempts in Chicago's 17-16 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Fantasy owners will certainly take the 10 points that Pineiro provided them, but he was ultimately the goat in this contest, missing a 41-yard field goal that kept the Bears from winning this game. His misses lowered his field-goal percentage to 80, but he only had missed a kick in one other contest this year. Despite reaching double digits in three different games, he's posted five or fewer points in three other contests, making him a volatile fantasy option.