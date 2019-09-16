Pineiro made all three of his field-goal attempts in Chicago's 16-14 victory over the Broncos on Sunday.

Not only was Pineiro perfect on the day, but two of his kicks were from over 50 yards, including a game-winner at the final whistle. After this performance, his job with the team should be quite safe, and he's a player who could see enough field-goal attempts to be a weekly starting option.

