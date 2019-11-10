Play

Pineiro converted two of three extra-point attempts in Chicago's 20-13 victory over the Lions on Sunday.

With the Bears scoring three touchdowns while failing to break down in the red zone, Pineiro wasn't called upon for a single field-goal attempt. He's scored five points or fewer in four of his last five games, making him a weak fantasy option.

