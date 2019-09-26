Play

Pineiro (knee) did not practice Thursday.

Pineiro has logged two straight absences from practice to begin the week. He's managing a pinched nerve in his right knee and facing a quick turnaround after Monday's win over Washington, during which the 24-year-old appeared to be in visible pain. Pineiro will likely need to practice in some capacity Friday in order to suit up for Sunday's divisional tilt against Minnesota.

