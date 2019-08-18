Bears' Eddy Pineiro: Opportunity knocks
With Elliott Fry having been let go, Pineiro is now the Bears' only placekicker, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Coach Matt Nagy relayed Sunday that the Bears want to give Pineiro added opportunities to make kicks in practices and games as Week 1 approaches. "The next two games will be great for him to get out there and get some reps," Nagy noted. With Sunday's development, Pineiro now has a great opportunity to seize the team's kicking job, but there's still a chance the Bears could make a move down the road, especially if Pineiro struggles at all in the coming days/weeks.
