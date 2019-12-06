Play

Pineiro converted his only field-goal attempt in the Bears' 31-24 win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Pineiro was good from 36 yards on his lone field-goal try, and he's now made four-straight field goals. However, his seven-point effort was the most points he's scored in a game since Week 8, and his low floor makes him very difficult to trust in the fantasy playoffs.

