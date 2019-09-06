Pineiro converted his only field-goal attempt while adding an extra point in the Bears' 10-3 loss to the Packers.

Pineiro's field goal resulted in the first points of the NFL season, and the successful kick brought quite an eruption from the Chicago crowd, as they try to put the memory of Cody Parkey behind them. Otherwise, the Bears were unable to move the ball consistently, resulting in a quiet night for the kicker. With the offense expected to pick things up soon, Pineiro could end up being a serviceable fantasy option, and he would have added value in leagues that provide bonus points for long kicks, as he has an extremely-strong leg.