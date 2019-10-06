Play

Pineiro booted three extra points in the Bears' 24-21 loss to the Raiders on Sunday.

After having attempted multiple field goals in each of the previous three games, Pineiro didn't line up for a single three pointer in this contest. Aside from this performance, he's been an average fantasy option as he's tied to an offense that hasn't exactly been explosive this year.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories