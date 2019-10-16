Pineiro (knee) is not listed on Wednesday's injury report, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

Pineiro attempted kickoffs in Wednesday's practice for the first time in three weeks, per Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune, and he appears to now be past his right knee issue. Barring any setbacks, he'll handle kicking duties Sunday versus the Saints.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories