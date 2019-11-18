Pineiro missed two field-goal attempts in Sunday's loss to the Bears, but head coach Matt Nagy said after the contest that he will not look for a kicker to replace Pineiro, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's still not out of the question the Bears will explore other options after watching Pineiro miss four field goals and an extra-point attempt over the last four games, but Nagy's comments represent a vote of confidence in his kicker. While Pineiro's roster spot appears safe heading into Monday, it could be on the line if the Bears switch course and bring in other kickers for tryouts in the coming days.