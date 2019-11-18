Bears' Eddy Pineiro: Receives vote of confidence
Pineiro missed two field-goal attempts in Sunday's loss to the Bears, but head coach Matt Nagy said after the contest that he will not look for a kicker to replace Pineiro, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
It's still not out of the question the Bears will explore other options after watching Pineiro miss four field goals and an extra-point attempt over the last four games, but Nagy's comments represent a vote of confidence in his kicker. While Pineiro's roster spot appears safe heading into Monday, it could be on the line if the Bears switch course and bring in other kickers for tryouts in the coming days.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...
-
Week 11 WR Preview: TDs coming?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 11, including...
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...