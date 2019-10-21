Play

Pineiro converted his only field-goal attempt in Chicago's 36-25 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

With the Bears' offense struggling to move the ball for the majority of this contest, Pineiro was fortunate to come out of this contest with five points. He's now scored five or fewer points in half of his games, and his downside makes him a risky fantasy option.

