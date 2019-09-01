Pineiro will serve as the Bears' kicker Thursday against the Packers, Adam Hoge of WGN Radio 720 AM Chicago reports.

Coach Matt Nagy confirmed Sunday that the team won't bring in a new kicker before the regular-season opener. That doesn't mean Pineiro will keep the job long term; he'll presumably be on a short leash despite converting eight of nine field-goal attempts (including a 58-yarder) in four preseason games. The Bears enter Week 1 with on other kicker on their 53-man roster.