Pineiro (knee) is expected to make the trip to Washington for Monday's game, Jason Lieser of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

The Bears must disclose of any players that don't make the road trip, and they didn't file any such notification, signaling Pineiro will be with the team. The kicker popped up on the injury report Saturday, after he suffered an apparent minor knee injury in the weight room. The Bears haven't signed another kicker as of now, but Pineiro could be looking like a game-time call before inactives come out and hour and a half before the game.