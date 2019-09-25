Play

Pineiro (knee) did not participate at practice Wednesday, Rich Campbell of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Pineiro is battling a pinched nerve in his right knee so it's not a major surprise to see him as a non-participant Wednesday given the quick turnaround from Monday's win over the Redskins. The 24-year-old appeared to be in significant pain during the contest, clouding his availability going forward.

