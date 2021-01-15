Pineiro (groin) failed to see the field in 2020 after landing on injured reserve on September 8.

At first, Pineiro was expected to have a realistic chance to return to action after a three-week stint on injured reserve had concluded, but with Cairo Santos proving to be a reliable kicking option for the Bears, Pineiro was never activated. With his contract having expired, he'll hit unrestricted free agency, and after making 82 percent of his field goals in 2019, he'll likely have a solid chance of earning a kicking job for 2021.