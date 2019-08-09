Bears' Eddy Pineiro: Starts preseason on wrong foot
Pineiro converted one-of-two field-goal attempts in the Bears' 23-13 loss to the Panthers.
Pineiro's first attempt came from 48 yards, and although it had plenty of leg, it hooked wide to the left. Later in the game, he took advantage of his second opportunity by knocking down a 23-yard chip shot. Meanwhile, his teammate Elliott Fry connected on the same kick that Cody Parkey missed in the 2018 playoffs- from 43-yards away, toward the north goalpost, and after a timeout. For now, Fry has the edge in this competition, but it's likely that it'll go on for the next couple weeks, and whichever kicker wins could emerge as a strong fantasy option because the Bears could have a strong year offensively.
