Bears' Eddy Pineiro: Traded to Chicago
Pineiro was traded to the Bears in exchange for a conditional 2021 seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Pineiro appeared poised to start for the Raiders as a rookie before sustaining a preseason groin injury, the severity of which kept him on injured reserve for the entire 2018 campaign. He will now compete with Chris Blewitt and Elliott Fry for the Bears' starting kicker role.
