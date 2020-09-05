Pineiro (groin) didn't attempt field goals during the media portion of training camp practices and is unlikely to be available for at least Week 1, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

With Cairo Santos expected to be released, the Bears could try to bring him back on the practice squad, so that he can replace Pineiro to start the season. In addition, if the team desires to move Pineiro to injured reserve and bring him back during the season, they must wait until Monday to make that move. For now, Pineiro is not a recommended fantasy option unless his situation is resolved and he's back on the field as the starting kicker.