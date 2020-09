Coach Matt Nagy doesn't think Pineiro (groin) will be ready to play against the Colts in Week 4, Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Chicago would need to remove Pineiro from IR before he can play, and Cairo Santos will continue to fill in as long as Pineiro remains sidelined. The Bears have a short week before facing the Buccaneers on Thursday in Week 5, so Pineiro will be hard-pressed to heal up in time for that one.