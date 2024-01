Hicks finished the 2023 season playing in 17 games, resulting in 35 tackles.

After playing 164 snaps as a rookie, Hicks saw his role expand to 467 snaps in his second year with the Bears. Between Weeks 3 and 9, he was a full-time player, recording between three and six tackles in each game. However, from Week 10 on, he didn't play more than two snaps in any game. Smith has two years remaining on his contract, and he'll likely enter the 2024 season as a backup safety.