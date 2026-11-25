Hicks is in the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

Hicks was not listed on Monday's injury report, but he was unable to practice Tuesday due to a concussion. He's mostly played on special teams this season, but his absence thins the Bears' depth at safety behind starters Cam Lewis and rookie first-rounder Dillon Thieneman. Hicks' next opportunity to play is Week 12 against the Jaguars on Sunday, Dec. 6.