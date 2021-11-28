Wilkinson (illness) was placed on the COVID-19 list Friday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

This is the third time since the start of training camp that Wilkinson has landed on the COVID-19 list. However, the first two times were suspected to be close contests, whereas this time he has tested positive for the virus. Chicago doesn't play again until Dec. 5, so Wilkinson could possibly return before then, but it's unclear how much time he will miss.