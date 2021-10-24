Wilkinson was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
Wilkinson has served as the Bears' starting right tackle, so his absence will be felt against the strong Buccaneers' front seven. Lachavious Simmons is likely to take over along the offensive line.
