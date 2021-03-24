Wilkinson signed with the Bears on Tuesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Signed to the Broncos' roster in 2017 as an undrafted free agent, the 26-year-old Wilkinson has spent his entire NFL career in the Mile High City. Having earned 26 starts the past three seasons, Wilkinson provides Chicago with valuable experience at offensive tackle. After committing six penalties in 15 games during 2019, Wilkinson was flagged just once in nine appearances last year.
