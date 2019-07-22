Bears' Elliott Fry: Even in kicker battle

General manager Ryan Pace said Monday that Fry and Eddy Pineiro are evenly matched in the Bears' offseason kicker competition, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

Chicago's starting kicker job will be decided in training camp, and could come down to the wire with Fry and Pineiro currently neck and neck. Fry is coming off an impressive stint in the now-defunct Alliance of American Football, in which he converted all 14 of his field-goal tries with the Orlando Apollos. He faces strong competition in Pineiro, who appeared on track to start for the Raiders in 2018 before sustaining a season-ending groin injury during the preseason.