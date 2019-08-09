Bears' Elliott Fry: Makes only field-goal attempt
Fry took the early lead in the Bears' kicking competition, Patirck Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Ironically, Fry's only field-goal attempt was 'The Parkey Kick"- 43 yards toward the north goalpost, after a timeout to ice him. After knocking the kick right down the middle, the home crowd erupted, and Fry likely felt some of the pressure subside. He also benefited in the competition when teammate Eddie Pineiro missed a 48-yard attempt. It's likely that this competition will continue for the next couple weeks, but the winner may be a strong fantasy option as part of an emerging offense that should provide plenty of scoring chances.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Draft Newton
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Robinson down
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Where have all the tight ends gone?
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Travis Kelce, George Kittle and several more tight ends and...
-
What to watch on Thursday night
Heath Cummings says he'll be watching the Cardinals offense closely. Here's what else he's...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Grab Jacobs
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Did Zeke fall in our latest mock?
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the results of our latest 12-team, non-PPR mock draft and where players...