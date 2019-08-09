Bears' Elliott Fry: Makes only field-goal attempt

Fry took the early lead in the Bears' kicking competition, Patirck Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ironically, Fry's only field-goal attempt was 'The Parkey Kick"- 43 yards toward the north goalpost, after a timeout to ice him. After knocking the kick right down the middle, the home crowd erupted, and Fry likely felt some of the pressure subside. He also benefited in the competition when teammate Eddie Pineiro missed a 48-yard attempt. It's likely that this competition will continue for the next couple weeks, but the winner may be a strong fantasy option as part of an emerging offense that should provide plenty of scoring chances.