Head coach Matt Nagy said Wednesday that Hall underwent a procedure to deal with a sports-hernia injury this offseason, JJ Stankevitz of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Hall had been dealing with a groin injury since the end of his college season in January, and finally got the procedure to fix the problem. The surgery is believed to be similar to what tight end Trey Burton had, who is being held out for the remainder of the Bears' offseason program due to the issue. As of now, Hall is expected to be ready for training camp per Stankevitz, and these types of procedures typically have a 4-to-6 week recovery time.