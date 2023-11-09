St. Brown (hamstring) was activated off injured reserve and is listed as questionable ahead of Thursday night's game against the Panthers, Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site reports.

The 27-year-old wideout has spent the last four weeks on IR with a hamstring issue, but he's got a chance to play Thursday night after being activated to the team's active roster. St. Brown recorded one catch for 21 yards through two games thus far, and he could very well be Chicago's No. 3 wide receiver once he returns to the field.