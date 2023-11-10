St. Brown (hamstring) is active for Thursday night's game against the Panthers.
The wide receiver was activated off injured reserve earlier in the day and listed as questionable. St. Brown spent the previous four weeks on IR with a hamstring injury. The sixth-year pro has one catch for 21 yards this season.
More News
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Activated off IR•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Deemed questionable•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Cleared to practice•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Moves to injured reserve•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Ruled out for Week 6•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Misses another practice•