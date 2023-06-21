St. Brown (knee) participated in Chicago's mandatory minicamp last week, Larry Mayer of the team's official site reports.
St. Brown injured his knee during the team's season finale against the Vikings but is now healthy once again. The 26-year-old should have an ample opportunity to compete for playing time heading into the start of the season as both Darnell Mooney (ankle) and Chase Claypool (undisclosed) remain sidelined due to injuries.
