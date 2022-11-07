St. Brown failed to catch either of his two targets in the Bears' 35-32 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

St. Brown had been targeted 10 times over Chicago's previous two games, but with Chase Claypool having been added to the team, St. Brown played a minor role in the offense. Even before Claypool arrived, St. Brown had been held to fewer than 10 yards in three of his last five games. His uncertain role in the offense going forward will make him tough to count on when setting fantasy lineups.