St. Brown (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR by the Bears.

This move opens a 21-day window in which Chicago can evaluate St. Brown at practice. Once they feel his health and preparation is up to par, he will be activated from IR. When that indeed occurs, he will have the opportunity to compete with the likes of Tyler Scott, Velus Jones and Trent Taylor for receiving reps behind DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney.