St. Brown is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Commanders due to a hamstring injury.
St. Brown was active for the second consecutive game as Chase Claypool (coach's decision) remains away from the team. He was targeted only once prior to suffering the injury, and it's unclear if he will be able to return.
