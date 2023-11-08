St. Brown (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Carolina.

The Bears designated him to return from injured reserve Monday and will need to activate St. Brown by Thursday afternoon in order to have him available Thursday night. The team listed him as a full practice participant Monday through Wednesday, suggesting he'll at least be ready by Week 11 if not by Thursday night. It's unclear if St. Brown eventually will return to the No. 3 WR role he occupied at times earlier this season, as the Bears have been using rookie Tyler Scott there of late.