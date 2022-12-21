St. Brown (concussion) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.
St. Brown suffered a concussion early during Sunday's loss to the Eagles. With the Bears preparing for a Week 16 matchup with the Bills on Saturday, he's running out of time to make his way through the protocol for head injuries. Ultimately, Chicago could be without its top two wide receivers this weekend, as Chase Claypool (knee) also didn't practice Wednesday.
More News
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Misses practice Tuesday•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Not returning Sunday•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Having concussion check•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Makes long grab•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Quiet in losing effort•
-
Bears' Equanimeous St. Brown: Hauls in both targets•