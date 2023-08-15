St. Brown is likely competing with rookie Tyler Scott for the Bears' No. 4 wide receiver role, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.

St. Brown gives the Bears a strong blocking option from the wide receiver spot, which is something the team needs. However, with Chicago having invested a fourth-round pick on Scott, his speed may make him a rotational deep threat, With both expected to make the regular-season roster, they likely will have different roles based on situation.