St. Brown hauled in an 18-yard reception in the Bears' 21-20 win against the Browns on Saturday.

With Velus Jones (undisclosed) and Byron Pringle (quadriceps) unavailable to play, St. Brown played with the Bears' starters. Although he caught just one pass this preseason, reports on him have been positive throughout camp. It would seem that he has a strong chance of earning a spot on the regular-season roster.