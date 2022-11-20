St. Brown caught two passes for 24 yards in the Bears' 27-24 loss to the Falcons on Sunday.
St. Brown has surpassed 25 yards on just two occasions this season, and he hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 1. Unless his role changes, he'll be a fantasy option with both a low floor and ceiling each week.
