St. Brown is under evaluation for a concussion during Sunday's game against the Eagles.

At the end of a 20-yard catch early in the first quarter, St. Brown was slammed to the turf by a Philly defender and stayed down. After eventually making a brief visit to the sideline tent, he went to the locker room to determine if he indeed has a concussion. If St. Brown is diagnosed with one, he'll join Chase Claypool (knee) and N'Keal Harry (coach's decision) as unavailable, leaving Dante Pettis, Byron Pringle, Velus Jones and Nsimba Webster as the Bears' remaining wide receivers.