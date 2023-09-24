St. Brown (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Chiefs.
St. Brown will continue to await his season debut, as Sunday qualifies as his third healthy scratch in as many games to open the season. The speedster's next opportunity to see his first action of 2023 comes in a Week 4 home matchup against the Broncos next Sunday.
