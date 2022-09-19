St. Brown caught two passes for 39 yards in the Bears' 27-10 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

In a game that Justin Fields threw just 11 passes, Brown's four targets and 39 yards were more than double the total of any of his teammates. With Chicago's difficult early-season schedule expected to lighten up soon, it's likely that St. Brown falls well behind Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet in production, and he'll continue to be a depth option in most fantasy leagues.