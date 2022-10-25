St. Brown caught four passes for 48 yards in the Bears 33-14 win over the Patriots on Monday.

St. Brown had been targeted just six times over the previous four games, and the seven targets he had against New England led him to his first game with more than 40 yards this season. After playing over 80 percent of the snaps over the first four games of the year, he's leveled off at just over 60 percent of the snaps since Week 5. His lack of consistent target volume gives him a low weekly scoring floor, and unless he begins to see more targets, he'll remain a risky fantasy option.