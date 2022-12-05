St. Brown caught three of four targets for 85 yards in Sunday's 28-19 loss to the Packers. He also rushed once for a yard.

St. Brown went for a 56-yard grab, marking the longest gain of his four-year career, which was spent with Green Bay prior to this season. That play helped St. Brown lead the Bears in receiving yards, but his output wasn't enough to beat his former team. With a season-best performance, though, the wideout at least heads into Chicago's bye week on a high note individually.