St. Brown (hamstring) didn't practice Thursday.
Despite having added time to heal up from the hamstring injury after the Bears played the Commanders on Thursday night last week, St. Brown has failed to practice in both of Chicago's first two Week 6 sessions. If St. Brown is unable to practice Friday and is ultimately ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings, rookie Tyler Scott would likely step in as the Bears' No. 3 receiver.
