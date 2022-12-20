St. Brown (concussion) is listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's practice.
Unsurprisingly, St. Brown wasn't able to get on the field in the Bears' first Week 16 session after he was placed in the concussion protocol following his removal from the Bears' 25-20 loss to the Eagles this past Sunday. The receiver may have difficultly clearing the five-step protocol in advance of Saturday's matchup with the Bills.
