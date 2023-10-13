The Bears placed St. Brown (hamstring) on injured reserve Friday.

St. Brown was inactive for the Bears' first three games of the season before stepping in as the team's No. 3 wideout beginning Week 4, when Chase Claypool was a healthy scratch and then traded to Miami the following week. The 27-year-old played 65 total snaps on offense in the Bears' last two games, but he wasn't especially involved in the passing game, drawing just two targets. With St. Brown now set to miss at least the next four games while recovering from the hamstring injury, rookie Tyler Scott will likely be next in line to get a look as the No. 3 option behind DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney.