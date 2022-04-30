After the bears selected Velus Jones in the third round of the 2022 draft, St. Brown may face an uphill battle for playing time Adam Jahns of The Athletic reports.

In the Bears quest to add speed to their receiver room in the offseason, St. Brown and Byron Pringle were added in free agency. However, now that the Bears used the No. 71 pick in the draft to select Jones, who ran a 4.31 40-yard dash, St. Brown is expected to enter training camp outside the top-three receivers on the depth chart.