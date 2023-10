St. Brown (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday.

St. Brown had replaced Chase Claypool as Chicago's No. 3 receiver prior to injuring his hamstring during Thursday's 40-20 win over Washington. It's not a role that figures to come with much target volume, regardless of whether St. Brown, Tyler Scott or another player is the one getting snaps in three-wide sets alongside starting wideouts DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney.